11.30 – Checkered flag for FP1 at Misano – Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) closed the session in front of everyone in 1’31.707, second position for Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and third for Pol Espargarò (KTM). Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) finished in eighth position at 0″462.

11.25 – Bagnaia has some pain in his neck in the fast corners, but the Ducati champion is not physically limited, as underlined by Davide Tardozzi, the team’s sporting director, Sky Italia.

11.22 – Quartararo (Yamaha, SM) is putting the tests done in Misano in recent weeks to good use, lapping in 1’31.976, fifth position.

11.20 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, SM) closes in on Martin in 1’31.744, the Spaniard is also lapping on the tyres from the start of the session (13 laps).

Minute 30/45 – The top 10:

1. Martin 1’31.707

2. Pol Espargaro +0.2

3. Morbidelli +0.2

4. Marc Marquez +0.3

5. Quartararo +0.4

6. Bagnaia +0.5

7. Binder +0.6

8. Alex Marquez +0.9

9. Miller +0.9

10. Bastianini +0.9.

11.14 – Martin (Ducati Pramac, SM) continues to push in 1’31.707, Pol Espargarò (KTM, SM) moves up to second position in 1’31.920.

11.13 – Another improvement for Martin (Ducati Pramac, SM) in 1’31.779. The Spaniard is definitely showing a good pace, with tyres of over 10 laps.

11.10 – Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac, SM) is now in the lead with a time of 1’32.030, just four hundredths faster than Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini).

11.03 – Sky Italia reports intestinal problems for Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) in the last few hours. The world championship leader is however regularly on track for FP1 – unlike Joan Mir (Honda).

Quartararo (Yamaha) climbs to second place in 1’32.164.

Minute 15/45 – The top 10:

1. Marc Marquez 1’32.077

2.Martin +0.1

3. Pol Espargaro +0.2

4. Morbidelli +0.4

5. Quartararo +0.4

6. Miller +0.5

7. Binder +0.6

8. Viñales +0.7

9. Aleix Espargaro +0.7

10. Bagnaia +0.7.

10.56 – Pol Espargarò (KTM, SM) improves to 1’32.364, with Quartararo (Yamaha, SM) second and Martin (Ducati Pramac) third.

10.53 – Pol Espargarò (KTM, SM) takes the lead in 1’32.722, Martin (Ducati Pramac, SM) in 1’33.003 and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, SM) in 1’33.209.

10.52 – Vinales (Aprilia, SM) in 1’33.563, two tenths better than Martin (Ducati Pramac, SM) and half a second faster than Bagnaia (Ducati, SM).

10.50 – First timed lap, Jack Miller (KTM, SM) leader in 1’35.380, followed by Martin (Ducati Pramac) and Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini).

10.45am – Green light for FP1 at Misano – The usual forty-five minutes available to MotoGP riders to find the best set-up for testing and races.

There will be two wildcards on the track, Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Pol Espargarò (KTM).

10.40 – First update on weather conditions: the sky is partially cloudy, with 27° air temperature and 33° asphalt temperature.

Joan Mir (Honda) will not take part in FP1, having been struggling with a bad case of gastroenteritis these days.

MotoGP is back

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the first free practice session and practice session of the San Marino Grand Prix in Misanothirteenth round of the 2024 world championship.

The MotoGP track record is 1’30.390 by Jorge Martin (Ducati, 2023).

