Thursday, January 4, 2024, 07:34



| Updated 08:27h.

Some 4,000 portions of a roscón more than 160 meters long will be distributed this Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., in the Plaza Circular in Murcia. Those from Murcia who come to the large tree will be able to taste, while supplies last, this giant sweet made by the Luis Miguel Pastry Shop. More than 300 kilos of flour, 50 kilos of butter, almost 1,000 eggs have been used, added to milk, orange blossom water, orange zest and 50 kilos of candied fruit.

In addition, on Friday the Murcia City Council will organize, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., a Roscones de Reyes children's gastronomic workshop for children between 6 and 12 years old at the Great Christmas Tree in the Plaza Circular. For this activity, the students of the 'Murcia Emplea' Hospitality School are making 250 roscones de reyes following the original traditional Murcian recipe. Roscones that children can decorate to their liking and take home to enjoy with their family.

Teachers and students of the Cooking, Restaurant-bar and Catering specialties will help the children fill the roscones and decorate them according to their preferences (cream, vanilla, and chocolate).