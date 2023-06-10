



MotoGP – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the Mugello sprint, venue for the sixth round of the 2023 premier class world championship. The 23 centaurs are ready to do battle in Tuscany, after the great show given in the first five Sprints. Eyes on the front row, where world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Marc Marquez (Honda) will be side by side. The race will start at 15:00 Italian time.

14.40 – Big black clouds gather on the Mugello sky, but it’s not raining and the asphalt is dry.

What to expect from the Mugello Sprint?

The big favorite for Saturday’s race is undoubtedly Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), very fast on the flying lap – so much so that he set the new circuit record -, but also on race pace. The feeling is that the Italian has a couple of tenths in his pocket on the pace. The reigning world champion will have to pay attention to the rivals behind him: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Jack Miller (KTM), Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) have what it takes to place in the top3.

Marc Marquez (Honda) is never to be underestimated, given that he will start second, albeit on a track he doesn’t like and with a bike that seems less on the ball than at Le Mans. Called to another comeback race Brad Binder (KTM), who will start from the fourth row, but who will be able to give a hard time for the top5.

Few hopes of a comeback for Vinales (Aprilia), who will start 13th and has the chronic problem of nightmare starts, and for Quartararo (Yamaha), limited by his bike.

The top 10 of the MotoGP world rankings:

1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 94 2 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 93 3 Brad Binder KTM 81 4 Jorge Martin Ducati 80 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 66 6 Luca Marini Ducati 54 7 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 49 8 Jack Miller KTM 49 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 49 10 Alex Rins Honda 47

This the starting grid of the Sprint of the Italian GP:

1st row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

2nd row: Miller (KTM), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

3rd Row: Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac), Rins (Honda LCR)

4th row: Binder (KTM), Marini (Ducati VR46), Bastianini (Ducati)

5th row: Vinales (Aprilia), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Quartararo (Yamaha)

6th Row: Nakagami (Honda LCR), Pirro (Ducati), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF)

7th Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

8th row: Savadori (Aprilia), Folger (KTM GasGas).

The main novelty of the 2023 World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint to Saturday afternoon, announced last August. It is a fast race that will last half the laps – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. At Mugello the riders will be called to complete 12 rounds, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 litres. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will go towards the general classification. The starting grid of the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions which took place this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled on Sunday afternoon.