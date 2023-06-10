Minorities | Tampere rainbow people: harassment does not make us afraid

The chairman of Sinuiksi ry is calling for more statements condemning harassment from Tampere decision-makers than before.

Rainbow nightclub In front of Mixei, Tampere’s Itsenäisyydenkatu has a happy atmosphere after ten in the evening on Friday.

A party of four has gathered in front of the nightclub. A group of friends in a festive mood says that they have been visiting Mixes for years.

None of the members of the party were there the night before Sunday of last week, when attacked the front of the restaurant a group of eight to threaten customers.

“I have never encountered such a threat before. That’s why this has both surprised and shocked”, states the person who works in the social and health sector Sami Kumpumäki.

He says that he has been going to Mixi for over ten years.

“You can’t let something like this affect you. I will continue to come here and be here as myself.”

See also Column | Young adults try to excel in all aspects of life - One of the reasons for that is us well-intentioned adults Wilma Siippainen (left) believes that threats and harassment are organized and organized by the same group. Next to Sami Kumpumäki.

A group of friends praises the safety of Mixei and the entire Tampere queer community.

From Tampere Maid Lind says that it is safe to visit Mixei alone.

“When I walk through that door, it’s like coming home, because everyone here knows each other,” he says.

Lind’s friend Wilma Siippainen believes that threats and harassment are organized and organized by the same group.

“This is a form of terrorism. I believe that these different cases are connected to each other and that the same group is behind them, which systematically practices this.”

Last March, people staying in front of Mixei were pelted with eggs on two consecutive weekends.

The police of Inner Finland are currently investigating all three attacks that took place this year. So far, there is no information about the identity of the perpetrators or whether one and the same group is behind the attacks.

Sinuiix ry (formerly Pirkanmaa Seta ry) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The association’s goal is to locally promote the realization of human rights and equality in terms of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

Chairman of the board of Sinuiksi ry Jari Kuisma says that there has been a lot of cooperation with Mixei, which has been operating for 33 years, all the way back to the joint ownership base of the restaurant’s early days.

“Mixei produces the program and works as a partner for, among other things, the Manse Pride week starting next week. We support each other’s activities.”

Kuisma says that he has noticed that there has been a decline, especially in the discussion atmosphere of the network’s social media platforms, which is reflected in opposition to openness.

“Recently, opposition to the rights of rainbow people has been directed especially at trans people and rainbow children and youth. This was visible, for example, in the discussion that took place in connection with the reform of the Trans Act.”

Kuisma calls for the responsibility of politicians.

“I would like more statements condemning harassment from the direction of Tampere and politicians from Tampere.”

Mira Sandsröm (left) and Mehed Elmusa in front of Mixei. In the background, order supervisor Jaska Ojala.

I mixed an artist from Tampere has come forward to gasp for oxygen Mira Sandström and his friend, a student Mehed Elmusa.

Sandström says he’s not going to start getting scared.

“I will continue to stand as proudly in this same place, without fear.”

Piia Lind nods next to her.

“If we become afraid, the harassers have won,” he states.