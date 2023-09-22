MotoGP India, Quartararo in Q2

From the way Friday started at the Buddh International Circuit, it seemed that for the Yamaha should it be the usual troubled day. A gearbox problem in PL1 forced both Fabio into the pits for a long time Quartararo that Franco Morbidelli, who thus had to return to the old specifications in the afternoon. Forced to make up for lost time, both the French and the Soft they worked hard to get into Q2: a feat achieved by the 2021 world champion but not by his betrothed Pramac, who with 14th place will have to win the fight for pole via Q1.

Quartararo immediately placed himself in the top four in the practice session, demonstrating great ability to quickly adapt to the track in the heat of the afternoon. Despite failing to achieve the perfect lap, on the 24th lap he recorded a 1:45.291 which ensured him eighth place of the day, half a second from first.

Quartararo’s words

“The day didn’t start very well. I only completed nine laps in the morning, so learning this difficult track in the afternoon wasn’t easy. Physically the track isn’t very hard, it’s just very hot. I had to get involved straight away and we achieved our goal of getting straight into Q2, so it was quite a positive day. We hope to be able to fight for a place in the top three rows tomorrow and get a great result in the Sprint“.

Morbidelli’s words

“It was very hot. Other than that, it was a good day. I had good speed with the used tires and also in the first time attack. Subsequently, however, things didn’t go right. Many opponents managed to improve, I improved a little, time attack after time attack, but it wasn’t enough. I think I ran a little too much by myself today. I was confident in my speed and didn’t get carried away by a trail. I think it would have been very helpful to get into the top-10“.