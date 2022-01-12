Two years of hell, however Honda. The problems of the house of the golden wing date back to July 2020 and exactly coincide with Marc’s injury Marquez. The ordeal of the eight-time world champion had great repercussions on HRC, because not only his contribution in terms of results on the track was lacking, but also his ability to indicate the path to take in development.

In short, the Honda he had to rethink without Marquez and change the bike. A slow process, which however could blossom in 2022, especially if the Cabroncito should recover from physical ailments, including the diplopia that made him miss the last races of 2021. Technical director Takeo Yokoyama he recounted the change in focus of the Japanese manufacturer, which went from a design that exploited the front a lot to a concept that tries to capitalize on the rear wheel to the maximum, a real question mark in recent years for the MotoGP riders: “We want to win the title! Technically speaking, what we want to achieve is to use the rear tire more effectively, that’s clear. Last season was the second with this tire and we started to understand how to use it“, Said the Japanese in an interview with Motorsport Magazine.

“At the end of last season, the way our riders rode and used the bike, which comes from the tire, changed. This is due to the growing understanding of the rear wheel. However, last year there were some limits to what we could do with the bike (for example the freezing of the engine, ed), and therefore we could not change things radically. Either way, our understanding has improved, eitherwe’re putting everything we’ve learned into our 2022 bike. It’s a big redesign, but then again when you lose it’s easier to make a radical change. When you win it is more difficult to make a revolution“.