Marc Marquez will be able to participate in the 2022 pre-season of the MotoGP already from the first tests, which will take place on 5 and 6 February at the Sepang Circuit. This is what the Repsol Honda team confirmed in an official statement issued this morning.

The eight-time world champion was injured last October 30 during a motocross training, and the fall caused the appearance of diplopia, a vision disorder that already in 2011 forced him to sit still for three months and prevented him from fighting. for the Moto2 title.

After losing the last two races of the 2021 season, Portimao and Valencia, and the November tests in Jerez, doubts about Marquez’s eye injury were resolved in mid-January, when the same driver assured him during a press conference that he had eyesight. perfect and that she didn’t need to undergo surgery.

Since then, the Spaniard has intensified his preparation, first with a test in Portimao on a Honda RC213V-S, then at Motorland with a CBR600. He also practiced enduro and karting, looking for the definitive confirmation of recovery and the adequate physical form to be able to endure the two test days in Sepang.

Having passed the tests, Honda confirmed today that Marquez will travel to Malaysia for the pre-season, in which he will be able to participate together with Pol Espargaro, Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami. The first tests of 2022, scheduled for 5 and 6 February, will anticipate the official presentation of the Repsol team on 8 February. A second official test will then follow in the new Mandalika circuit, in Indonesia, from 11 to 13 February.

One of the reasons attributed to Honda’s lean season last year was Marquez’s absence from pre-season testing, which he lost due to a serious right arm injury sustained at Jerez in 2020. From this injury, the rider should having recovered quite well, but until he gets on the RC213V from MotoGP he will not be able to verify the real progress of the recovery.