Hers was one of the most surprising and at the same time intriguing ‘movements’ at the managerial level of the winter. Francesco Guidottithe main architect of the Pramac ‘miracle’, with the Ducati customer team that in recent seasons has managed to consistently play a leading role in the World Championship despite a certainly reduced budget, has in fact accepted the challenge of the new team manager of the KTM. A new and interesting adventure, with the ultimate goal of finally leading the Mattighofen house to battle for the very first positions in the MotoGP standings.

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP on the day of presentation of the bikes for the 2022 season, Guidotti showed that he had very clear ideas about the objectives to be pursued for the black-orange team, also revealing that he had no doubts in theaccept the Austrian court. “I made the decision straight away, after the first confrontation. We understood each other immediately, we speak the same language, there was a strong understanding. I have not received counter-proposals from Ducati and in any case I would not have been able to aspire to the position they offered me in KTM – underlined the Italian manager – first impressions of the team are good. The group is large and extremely close-knit. I will often go to Austria between races because it is an environment that I like, there is great enthusiasm “.

“Aims? We aim for the top five positions – he added, in reference to the drivers’ classification where last year the best among the KTMs was Brad Binderwho closed sixth – at least one of the riders must enter the top five to be able to say that we had a good season. We must not limit ourselves. The last few years have shown us short rankings, riders with minimal gaps between qualifying and races, this already makes us realize the level that exists. The first race will start on March 6 and we will make more precise plans “.