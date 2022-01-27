The signing of Dusan Vlahović by Juventus It can cause a tidal wave that will shake the Premier. On the crest of the wave is Victor Osimhen, heto ‘superstar’ that Newcastle wants in its new multi-million dollar project. The 23-year-old Nigerian footballer has experienced flashes since he signed for the Neapolitan team in 2020, being the most expensive signing in its history (75 million euros).

His great start to the season placed him on the radar of teams like Real Madrid. The waters calmed down after his injury, but given Vlahovic’s unsuccessful move to Newcastle, ‘The Magpies’ want a center forward to be the main piece of the new project to relaunch the team again. The Arsenal, in the same situation, is interested in incorporating the striker.

According to ‘La Gazzeta dello Sport’, Napoli will not consider offers that are below 70 million euros. A figure that is not impossible at all, the club believes if it returns to the same form it had at the beginning of the season.

Between injuries and the coronavirus, the Nigerian wants to return to being the key piece of Naples, which is marching second in the classification of Serie A and in the ‘Play-offs’ of the Europa League against FC Barcelona.

When the Italian club closed the deal for Osimhen with Lille, Liverpool were also interested, but felt that he was not mature enough to play for a ‘Top’ team in the Premier.

At the same time, the FIFA agent Andrea D’Amico opened a dispute with Napoli for an intermediation percentage in the contract drawn up with Osimhen in the summer of 2020: one million euros.