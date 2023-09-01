The Aprilia rider was fastest on day one of the Catalunya GP, just like at Silverstone, the first race after the summer break, where he finally took the win. Aleix Espargaro’s sensations at the beginning of the weekend seem very similar to those back then.

“I don’t know if they’re the same as back then, but what’s certain is that I had a lot of fun today, just like I enjoyed at Silverstone. The bike works well: we always say it’s only Friday, yes, but the track record it has to be done, and it’s difficult. I’m very happy, I’m not going to hide by saying we’ll take it one step at a time. My goal here is to fight for the win and we had a first day in the right direction.”

Most of the riders complained about the track’s difficult grip conditions, but despite this, Aleix’s Aprilia was flying.

“We slide a lot, but we’re competitive. The grip is very low, but there are no bumps and, personally, I prefer low grip to potholes like in Austin. We just need to work more with the electronics.”

Seeing the two Aprilias leading in both sessions, the sensation is that they are unreachable here.

“We already knew before coming here that our bike would work well, but as much as I’m proud to have set the record, we also have to say that it’s only Friday and we still have to improve. There are riders who don’t see each other much during the weekend and then, in the race, they have a very strong pace,” he warned.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Even though rain was initially predicted for Saturday, Aleix ruled it out. “It won’t rain”, he said, so it could be a good chance to win tomorrow’s Sprint.

“Personally, I prefer to win Sunday’s race, moreover if you prepare well, Saturday’s race is fine. In the sprint you can make changes and combinations, but to get points and see who has done their duty you need to win the race on a Sunday, so that’s our focus.”

Looking at the times and paces, Aleix’s main rivals right now seem to be teammate Maverick Vinales and World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia. He was then asked if they were his main concerns.

“I’m not worried about Maverick or Pecco. If we can improve rear tire wear a little, it will depend on myself.”

Concerns for the Indian GP

One of the issues on the riders’ table is the upcoming Indian GP, ​​which is new to MotoGP and whose track has not yet been homologated less than a month before the race.

“We’re not relaxed. I can’t wait to go to India, the track looks very good, it’s a fast track that could be good for Aprilia. But we asked several times to see the work they’re doing and, for the moment, they haven’t shown us anything.”

“Today we have a Safety Commission and we will discuss the matter. Dorna tells us to rest assured, that they are working and that everything is on schedule. So we have no other choice but to trust and hope that it is a safe circuit,” said the Granollers rider .