It is shortly before the unveiling of the new one Ducati official, who will take part in the 2022 championship with only one goal, that of bringing the world championship crown back to Borgo Panigale for the first time since 2007. In fact, on January 28th, at 4 pm, the team that will entrust the bikes to ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Jack Miller will show the Desmosedici through a virtual event on the Ducati website and on the team’s profiles on social networks. It will be a key season for the men led by Gigi Dall’Igna, who already in the final of 2021 showed that they had put the best bike on the track, which allowed the team to win both the constructors’ title and that reserved for the best team. The last piece, the most important, is that of the riders’ championship, conquered by Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha, capable of resisting the overwhelming return of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia in the final part of 2021. But there will not be only the Frenchman among the rivals, Marc Marquez, who recently returned to the saddle after the diplopia that had hit him, must also be included among the eligible champions, and was able to achieve three victories last year despite his physical condition not yet at the top. The Spaniard’s Honda will be presented on Tuesday 8 February.

Don't miss the Ducati Lenovo Team official presentation for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship season! Join us on January 28th at 4 PM CET on https://t.co/yo2lMNMxGz and Ducati official social media channels.