Returning to retrace the glories of the legendary Wrooom, Ducati has chosen Madonna di Campiglio to present its 2023 season. And it must be said that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has decided to give life to a more unique than rare event, because it doesn’t happen every days to see two world champions share the stage when it’s time to open the dance.

But for the first time in its history … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Ducati #Desmosedici #Panigale