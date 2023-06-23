MotoGP, changes postponed

MotoGP changes, indeed it doesn’t. The changes proposed by Dorna that we anticipated yesterday regarding the free practice format were discussed by the manufacturers yesterday at Assen: four out of five agreed, only Ducati vetoed. The refusal postponed the changes to 2024, and there should be no hitches for that deadline, as the “no” would be more a matter of principle than technique.

Ducati, in fact, rejected the sender’s proposals for do not change the regulation in the raceaccording to Paul slipperseven if it is clear that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer – having eight bikes on the track and an evident technical advantage over the competition – is the one least interested in a change of format and at the same time the one that has to despair the least to obtain precious data from the track already from P1.

Ciabatti’s words

“In reality, we have adapted to the format that has been introduced since the beginning of the season: if there is this need to change, at this point it must be done next year, since there are no safety issues at stake“, these are the words of the Ducati sports director to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP. “There are no reasons to change along the way a format that our riders and engineers have become accustomed to since the beginning of the year“.

The logic of changes

After the summer break, starting with the Silverstone Grand Prix, Dorna intended to change the nature of the P1s and make them free practice to all intents and purposes, without any repercussions on the definition of the top-10 of directly qualified riders for Q2 on Saturday. Having the P1s totally free would have allowed everyone to work 100% on the set-up and on understanding the bike in qualifying but also for the Sprint and the Grand Prix. However, Ducati has given its willingness not to hinder the changes for the 2024 season.