The head of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky: the Ukrainian army has not yet sent the main forces into battle

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have not yet launched the main part of the troops into a counteroffensive. About this in an interview with The Guardian declared commander of the ground forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky.

According to him, many want to “instantly and immediately achieve a big victory.” Both sides of the conflict, Syrsky noted, have concentrated a huge number of troops and prepared for defense.

So far, the main forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not participating in battles, but are probing the defense of the Russian army, Syrsky added. He assured that “still ahead.”

The colonel-general also admitted that the last days on the front line were difficult for the Ukrainian military. “It’s stress,” he said.

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that the UAF counter-offensive is slow and has not yet brought quick breakthroughs.