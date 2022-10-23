Waiting to finally be able to celebrate in Valencia the first drivers’ title since 2007, with Pecco Bagnaia who is currently just two points away from the goal pursued with tenacity throughout the yearDucati in Sepang celebrated the second consecutive title – third overall – reserved for teams. After 2021, in fact, also in 2022 the official team of Borgo Panigale has established itself in the ranking that compares all the teams with each other, without distinction of brand. Six points were enough for Ducati to make themselves unreachable by Aprilia, the only other team still arithmetically in contention.

The victory of Bagnaia and the sixth place of Jack Miller, combined with the day to forget for the whole Noale house, therefore put the icing on the cake for the red party. After the Constructors and the Team, it will now be enough to wait a few more weeks to finally be able to celebrate the most important and awaited title, which will complete a legendary season for the Borgo Panigale house. The last manufacturer capable of achieving the riders-manufacturers-team hat-trick was Honda with Marc Marquez in 2019. Ducati had already achieved this feat in 2007, while last year only the riders title was missing.