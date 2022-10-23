This time he was unable to fight for the podium, on a track like Sepang that was very physically demanding for the rider and the bike. Marc Marquez finished the Malaysian Grand Prix in seventh position, 14 seconds behind the winner Pecco Bagnaia, after Jack Miller took him sixth in the final.

“I’m not deceiving anyone, yesterday I said that a seventh position was good and that finishing up front was a gift. It is obvious that it does not leave me satisfied, we are far behind the winner in terms of seconds, and this is what you look at in the end, ”explained the Honda rider.

“We tried, I started charged up to keep up with the two leaders, I did a good lap but I was wearing too much tire and at the end of the race I paid for it. When you don’t have speed you can’t manage ”, the Cervera rider complained.

Despite the expectations after the third place at Phillip Island, Marquez warned that he would suffer at Sepang and in the end this is what happened: “I knew that this track was one of the worst for my riding style, but also for the bike. without an engine on the straight you can’t do anything ”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The most important aspect, however, is that in physical terms he has not seen any setbacks with regard to the arm: “Physically I felt pretty good. As you struggle to manage the bike you get tired more and on the fourth or fifth lap I sighed into the helmet, this is not a good thing. So I decided to calm down a bit. I suffered more than in Japan, because a lot of strength is required on this track, but that wasn’t a limitation. In other parts we have encountered limits ”.

Day after day, Marc gives the impression that he has left the injury behind: “Now I hope to take another step forward in these two weeks up to Valencia, as I did after Buriram. Stages have been skipped very quickly, I think we can do better in Valencia than here ”.

For the Honda rider, closing the season with a win would undoubtedly be the best way to start preparing for his 100% return in 2023: “I didn’t say to fight to win, we’ll see how the Valencia weekend goes. It’s a track that I like, but there are riders who will go very fast. The Ducatis certainly will be, but if everything goes smoothly, a top 5 is doable. But we will see how the situation will be when we get there, if there are no surprises and I will make it. We have to wait and be there ”.