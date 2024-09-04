Sunday at Aragon was bittersweet for Ducati, which on the one hand celebrated a new triumph, the first for Marc Marquez with the Gresini team, and on the other licked its wounds after the disastrous accident between Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez that sent them both out of the race.

The uncontainable joy of the Faenza team was accompanied by that of Ducati and many other fans, who found Marquez after a fast lasting 1043 days. The particularly difficult conditions of the Motorland Aragon track exalted Marc’s riding, who proved unbeatable from Friday to Sunday.

Gigi Dall’Igna confirms this, looking back on the eve of the Misano Grand Prix and commenting on what happened in Aragon: “In a weekend made very complicated by the conditions of the new asphalt in Aragon, an incredible Marc Marquez triumphed, riding with disarming naturalness and confidence: crystalline class added to a determination worthy of a steamroller”.

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“He literally dominated the entire weekend, the outcome of which was never in doubt, made clear from the first free practice sessions. This was the best way to celebrate the return of a champion to victory, his first in Ducati, and after Sunday’s bitter epilogue, give us a joyful smile,” said the General Manager of Ducati Corse.

A note of merit also goes to Jorge Martin, who is fighting hard for the world championship and is reaping the rewards of his consistency. The Spaniard understood that he could not battle with Marc Marquez and settled for two second places, the maximum possible result in Aragon. This allowed him to take the lead in the world championship, where he now has a 23-point advantage over Pecco Bagnaia: “There was nothing left for anyone: Jorge Martin understood this immediately and rode an exemplary race, both in the Sprint and in the long race, putting his work to good use with two second places that were very important for the world championship, even more so after Pecco’s forced exit”.

Bagnaia himself is the sore point of the weekend. The Aragon Grand Prix started uphill and ended in the gravel, with the reigning world champion suffering a new zero that could prove very heavy in terms of the championship. The official Ducati rider had managed to climb back up after a complicated start and was fighting for the last position on the podium when a contact with Alex Marquez brought them both to the ground.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, crash with Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s a real shame to lose such precious points and it’s even more so for the way it happened,” Dall’Igna acknowledged. “Also because, after the vicissitudes of the weekend to which Pecco and his team had managed to react, our champion was about to recover a podium with the tenacity of someone who never gives up, after a complicated start once again from a dirty starting position. The contact with Alex Marquez then forced him to retire.”

However, the Misano race will be a chance for redemption for the reigning champion, who will have the chance to get back in front of everyone in front of his home crowd. Gigi Dall’Igna is convinced that Bagnaia can get back on top if he maintains his concentration and confidence: “A page to turn and forget as soon as possible: we are entering the crucial phase of the world adventure, in which we must remain positive and focused: now we say goodbye to Misano and await all our wonderful supporters for a weekend dedicated to Ducati! Forza!”.