Ukraine “We haven’t seen the sun in a long time,” says evacuated from Azovstal – civilian evacuations from Mariupol continue on Monday

Natalia Usmanova, who was evacuated from the underground tunnels at the Azovstal steel plant on Sunday, feared the tunnels would collapse due to bombings. Evacuations will continue on Monday with the help of the UN and the Red Cross.

On Sunday On May 1, the first evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol were finally completed.

Ukraine had been trying to carry out evacuations for a long time, but it was only now that the ceasefire corridors were made possible in the area for the first time since the war broke out.

A network of tunnels cruising under a huge steel mill has been the last refuge for Mari residents in a city that has been besieged and bombed by Russian forces for weeks. Fighting has taken place in the industrial and port city of Mariupol since the beginning of the war and the city has been almost destroyed to the ground.

Bezimenneen evacuated on Sunday Natalia Usmanova says The Guardian in an interview, he feared the bombings would cover the bunker exits.

Usmanova, 37, spoke to The Guardian after she was evacuated from the mazes under the Azovstal steel plant.

“I was afraid the bunker wouldn’t stand it [pommitusta]”Usmanova said.

“When the bunker started to vibrate, I was hysterical, my husband can guarantee it. I was afraid the bunker would collapse. ”

He remembers the lack of oxygen in the bomb shelter, as well as the fear of hiding in the bunker.

“We haven’t seen the sun in so long,” Usmanova says.

Usmanova was evacuated on Sunday to the village of Bezimenne, located 30 kilometers east of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

She says she joked with her husband on the evacuation bus that they no longer had to go to the bathroom with a flashlight.

“You can’t believe the horror we’ve had to go through. “I have lived there [Mariupolissa] my whole life, but what we saw there was absolutely creepy. ”

Usmanova speaks on a BBC news video that can be watched from here. Some of the video material has been marked as filmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian On Sunday, Ukrainska pravda published the video below about the evacuation of Mariupol.

According to the newspaper, the video was filmed by the Ukrainian Azov forces, and the texts of the video praise the president for the success of the operation. Volodymyr Zelensky. With video or in the story does not elaborate on the evacuation or its destination.

In the video, the male voice behind the camera asks the woman and children sitting on the evacuation bus in Russian, “You practically didn’t have food, did you?” To which the children respond in the affirmative: “Not at all, it’s all over”. The woman says the children constantly wanted to eat.

A bus convoy carrying people evacuated from the city of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant area traveled to Zaporizhia on 2 May.

On Sunday Russia announced that it had evacuated 80 civilians to the village of Bezimenne in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, 30 kilometers from Mariupol on the Russian border.

Ukraine, for its part, said it had evacuated 100 civilians to travel in the other direction, to Zaporizhia, 150 kilometers northwest of Mariupol and held by Ukrainian forces.

The evacuees were scheduled to arrive in Zaporizhia on Monday, in addition to which Ukraine announced plans to continue evacuating civilians from Mariupol on Monday. In Zaporizhia, President Zelensky is scheduled to meet the evacuees himself on Monday.

The Reuters news agency said Monday morning that more evacuation buses had been allowed to leave Mariupol. According to Reuters, the evacuated civilians were not from the Azovstal steel plant besieged by Russia, as the civilians evacuated on Sunday were.

The details of the Ukrainian evacuation operation have so far been kept quiet for security reasons.

In addition to Ukrainian and Russian forces, the UN and the Red Cross took part in both evacuations from Mariupol and the Russian-besieged Azovstal steel plant area.

Mariupol is strategically important for Russia due to its geographical location. Russia must take control of it if it wants to create a land link between the separatist regions it supports in eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014.

However, Russian forces have failed to break Ukraine’s defenses in the Azovstal steel plant area, and Ukrainian soldiers have rejected Russia’s demands for surrender. So Russia ended up besieging the territory that the president is taking over Vladimir Putin according to “unnecessary”

Mayor of Mariupol Vadym BochenkoAccording to the city, more than 20,000 civilians have died during the war, with a population of nearly half a million. Estimates of civilians and soldiers hiding in the Azovstal steel plant area range from hundreds to thousands.

