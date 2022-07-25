The Red Bull Ringwhich returned to the calendar for the first time in 2016 after a ten-year hiatus, is ready to introduce a commercial novelty regarding the upcoming MotoGP events: starting from this year’s edition, scheduled from 19 to 21 August, Dorna made official CrypoDATA Tech like New title sponsor of the Austrian Grand Prix. The Romanian cybersecurity company, expert in the creation of software and hardware solutions, will keep this role on the Spielberg circuit for the appointments of the 2022, 2023 and 2024with the GP that will be officially called CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich.

A new collaboration thus welcomed and presented by Manel ArroyoDirector of the Sales Department of Dorna Sports: “We are delighted to announce CryptoDATA as the title sponsor of the Austrian Grand Prix for the next three editions – he has declared – MotoGP is based on innovation and invention, making this perfect partnership. It’s fantastic to sign a three event deal with CryptoDATA and we can’t wait to see them at the top at the Red Bull Ring, one of the most spectacular venues on the calendar ”.

An agreement that excites Ovidiu Tomaco-founder and CEO of CrytoDATA Tech: “We are incredibly pleased to begin our partnership with Dorna Sports by becoming the first Romanian company to assume title sponsorship for Grand Prix events – he added – we share their commitment to innovation and want to demonstrate that blockchain technology can drive positive initiatives for environmental change, for people and the motorsport community on and off the track, as one of the most transparent technologies and secure with high applicability in various fields outside the sphere of cryptocurrencies. Therefore, technology and innovation are at the heart of what we do, which strategically aligns with the sport of racing, and together we will create extraordinary experiences at the intersection of digital technologies and MotoGP ”.