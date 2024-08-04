The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will move to the end of May on the 2025 MotoGP calendar. The announcement was made at the Silverstone weekend: next year’s event will take place from May 23-25 ​​at Silverstone, as the final part of a “new-look” calendar for the World Championship.

From 2022, the British GP will take place in early August, having previously been held at Silverstone in late August since 2013. The change is aimed at moving the event out of the British summer holiday period in a bid to attract more spectators.

Between 2010 and 2012 the British GP at Silverstone, and before that at Donington Park between 2006 and 2010, took place at the end of June for the same reason.

“As part of what will in some ways be a new calendar in 2025, we are thrilled to be holding the British GP at a different time of year, outside of the holiday period, giving even more British fans the opportunity to come to Silverstone,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.

“As everyone knows, MotoGP is experiencing strong growth with audiences and crowds around the world. We want to ensure that this event, in a key market, receives the platform and exposure to allow it to play an even greater role,” he added.

Stuart Pringle, CEO of Silverstone Autodrome, continued: “Our fans won’t have long to wait for their next British GP and we’re already working to put together another great weekend of MotoGP, live music, mind-blowing stunt shows and much more.”

Last month, MotoGP announced a new contract with the Indian government for the return of the Indian GP from 2025, which will host the second round of the season after the Qatar GP, moving it from September to mid-March.

The change will ease concerns over extreme heat that plagued many drivers during the 2023 race at Buddh International Circuit.