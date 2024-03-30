It has become known that there are new types of scams through the account WhatsAppso it is very important to know which devices are connected to your account, that is why today in Debate We share the necessary tips to protect your messaging application.

Do you know if there are other devices connected to your WhatsApp account? Learn step by step to find out if this happens to you, this way you increase your privacy and above all, you free yourself from any hack or cyber scam.

First we want to tell you that so that you whatsapp account is protected, it is necessary to activate the two-step authenticationthis way it is unlikely that anyone else will be able to access your chats and information, so be sure to activate this option.

How to know which devices are connected to your WhatsApp?

Now, if you want to know which devices are connected to your WhatsApp account, you need to open your application.

For Android:

– Click on the three dots that appear on the side

For iPhone:

– Click on Settings

WhatsApp: Step by step to delete linked devices. Photo: SPECIAL

Then scroll down to the option that says “Linked Devices”where a list will appear in case there are several connected, for example, your computer from where you open WhatsApp Web may appear.

You can even have information about the date and time of the last connection of each of the linked devices, the best thing is that you can Sign off of each one, if you don't know it.

Click on the linked device that you do not know to be able to log out, this way they will no longer have access to your account, check this option periodically to see if someone else is spying on you.