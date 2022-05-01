Ninth place, for an experienced driver, is never a good result. For a rookie, however, it can be a very important confidence boost in view of the rest of the World Cup. Marco Bezzecchi really managed to grasp this result after a high-level race, in which the great pace imposed by the leaders did not, however, make the best rookie up to this moment of the 2022 season of the premier class of the World Championship disfigure.

For some time – or rather, almost the entire race – the Mooney VR46 team driver even occupied the eighth position, the same starting position. But then in the end he had to surrender to Enea Bastianini. This does not, however, affect the good the Romagna has managed to do in this Andalusian weekend.

Marco, a good ninth place. How did the race go?

“We fared better than Argentina in terms of race management. Sure, I did well with overtaking in Argentina. But it was a very different race. Here the race was much faster from the start. I’m very happy to this race “.

After starting from the front here in Jerez, what can you tell us, what differences are there with the starts you had to do in the previous races?

“Staying in the big group is difficult especially in the first laps, because you can gain 10 positions as well as lose as many. It takes very little. Starting from the front, on the other hand, gives a good hand.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tomorrow there is a test day for you. How important are they to you as a rookie?

“Very important. The more time I spend on the bike, the better. We don’t have anything incredible planned, but something that can give us a hand for the next races.”

What did this first weekend in which you race in the noble areas of the ranking teach you?

“He certainly taught me. I’m happy because I managed the tires well even though I wasn’t very good with the front. In some points I opened the throttle too early and wore the front tire too quickly. But it was nice, then I’m I was very constant, always 1’38 “high and a few 1’39” low. So I would say that everything was positive. A nice hammer “.

You are proving to be the best rookie …

“Every now and then I look at that ranking, but it’s not a fixed thought of mine. It would be something I would love to do. I’ve never won a rookie award and doing it in MotoGP would be fantastic. But we are only at the beginning of the year and we have to continue to work as we are doing. The important thing is to bring home the points, to continue like this because maybe I can be Rookie of the Year “.