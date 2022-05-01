Mr. Kuleba, in Ramstein last week, dozens of states promised to give your country more support. What did this meeting change?

A vision was formulated there. The conference was indeed a turning point as far as arms supplies are concerned. But a vision without realization remains a hallucination. We don’t have time for endless debates now. But if there is a speedy realization, then Ramstein will go down in the history books.

There has been much irritation about Berlin’s hesitation on the Ukraine issue. Has Germany’s reputation in Eastern Europe been permanently damaged?

Only if Germany should continue to persist in the failed concepts of the past. But Germany still has the capacity to assume or resume leadership in Europe. Especially in questions of “Ostpolitik” (Note d. Editor: Kuleba uses the German term). You would have to make bold, visionary decisions. There are three places where Germany could make history: First, by removing all obstacles to the delivery of all the weapons Ukraine needs. Second, on the sanctions against Russia. Third, in granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership. Unfortunately, Germany is one of the most hesitant countries in the EU when it comes to most questions. The European integration of Ukraine is today a question of war and peace on our continent. Anyone who thinks rationally and strategically should be at the forefront of the movement on this issue. Instead, I hear arguments like “We have to take care of Serbia first.”

You have a lot of confidence in Germany.

Today, Germany and the Ukraine are the two key countries that bear responsibility for the future of Europe. Germany on the issues of weapons, sanctions and the EU perspective. And Ukraine itself on the task of stopping Putin from defeating his war machine. Because if Putin is victorious here, Europe will not enjoy stability and security for decades. This war is a battle of the old against the new, and with a victory in Ukraine, Europe will be reinvented and face a stronger future. We should focus on this new order.







Berlin wants to deliver Gepard tanks, even if there are major problems with the ammunition for them.

What for me is the biggest mystery about Germany: Before the war started, the Ukraine asked Berlin for weapons. And the answer was always a categorical no, even a few days before the outbreak of war. Then came the war and Berlin supplied light arms, which we appreciate. The war was gaining momentum and we asked for heavy weapons. The answer: no. There were various justifications for this, for example the absurd argument that heavy weapons are offensive weapons. Then came Ramstein. Now deliver us the Cheetah tank, that is, heavy weapons. Is it rational for Germany to do today what it refused to do yesterday? Is that strategic thinking?







Isn’t it the case that parts of Germany’s political and economic elite stand in the age-old tradition of thought, which sees Russia and Germany as partnership-based powers of order on the continent, for better or for worse?