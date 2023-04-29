The feeling was that it would have ended like this since yesterday afternoon, but Enea Bastianini wanted to give himself another chance before deciding to definitively raise the white flag in the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider was back after missing the first three races of the season due to a scapula fracture sustained in an accident that took place in the first Sprint in history, at Portimao, but after Saturday morning’s free practice session he decided to stop, because he realized that he couldn’t even finish the afternoon Sprint.

Even if the fracture has now healed, as confirmed by the last check made at the beginning of the week, the pain is still too strong and increases in intensity after just a few steps.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Something that was confirmed by the Ducati team manager, Davide Tardozzi, even before the end of the last free practice session: “He said he’s in too much pain. After a couple of laps it becomes too hard to ride, so he doesn’t want to risk it and we preferred to stop.”

In fact, the Rimini rider didn’t even take to the track for qualifying and will probably resume rehabilitation immediately, in the hope of arriving in better conditions at Le Mans and finally at 100% at Mugello.

“For Le Mans I’m not saying I’ll be fit, but I’ll be able and enlisted for Sunday’s race as well. Let’s say that my goal is to arrive 100% ready at Mugello”, said “Beast” at the end of the first day of evidence.