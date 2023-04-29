Sudan | The ceasefire is again being torn apart, the fighting continues

Repeated attempts to silence the guns have failed during two weeks of fighting.

of Sudan the battles of the army and the paramilitary forces fighting against it have continued on Saturday, eyewitnesses say. There should be a ceasefire in force in the country.

There have been repeated attempts to establish a lasting ceasefire in Sudan, but all attempts have failed. The latest three-day ceasefire was agreed on Thursday in negotiations involving the United States, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the UN.

“This morning we woke up once again to the sound of fighter jets and anti-aircraft guns everywhere,” said a resident of the southern part of the country’s capital, Khartoum, on Saturday.

According to another eyewitness, the fighting has been going on since early morning. They have been used especially around the office of the country’s public broadcasting company in Omdurman, which is located right near Khartoum, on the opposite bank of the Nile.

As a matter of routine as well as the commander of the army Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that leading the paramilitary RSF forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo blamed each other for fighting.

Al-Burhan said in an interview with the US-based Alhurra television channel that the RSF is trying to destroy the country with the help of mercenaries pouring into the country from Chad, the Central African Republic and Niger.

According to Dagalo’s interview with the BBC, there is no trust in al-Burhan’s speeches because he is a “traitor”.

In the fighting that started two weeks ago, at least more than 500 people have died and nearly 4,200 have been wounded, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Health.