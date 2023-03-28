Good news arrives at Ducati Corse. Enea Bastianini will not be forced to undergo surgery to fix the right scapula injured in the accident that occurred during the first Sprint Race in MotoGP history, that of Portimao.

The Romagnolo underwent a medical check in Forlì, by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini, one of the greatest luminaries in terms of orthopedics, especially in the upper limb area.

This check confirmed that “Beast” will not have to resort to surgery to recover from his injury. The official announcement was made by Ducati in a brief press release released this afternoon.

“Enea Bastianini underwent a medical check-up in Forlì, Italy. Doctor Porcellini has confirmed that it will not be necessary to intervene surgically on the pilot’s right shoulder.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The new rider of the Ducati Corse team has a few days ahead of him in which he will have to keep his limb immobile, before starting his rehabilitation at the beginning of next week. Furthermore, it is confirmed that the goal of Ducati and of the rider himself is to get back on the saddle of the Desmosedici GP23 from the Grand Prix of the Americas, which will be held in Austin from 14 to 16 April.

“Enea must keep his shoulder immobilized for a certain period, to then begin his rehabilitation starting from Monday, with the specific intention of returning to racing at the Americas Grand Prix scheduled for Austin.”

As previously mentioned, Bastianini fractured his right scapula following a crash at turn 5 during the second lap of the Sprint Race of the Portimao Grand Prix. Enea, while in full battle with his brand mate Luca Marini, fell after a contact (the rider of the Mooney VR46 team also fell), suffering a fracture. This forced him out of the Portuguese Grand Prix and, sadly, will also keep him out at the Argentine Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend.

