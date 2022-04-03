Home page politics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been heavily criticized for the anti-LGBTQ law. © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

The Hungarians do not vote on parliament and (indirectly) the prime minister: Viktor Orban puts an LGBTQ law up for election. Activists opted for an unorthodox solution.

Budapest/Munich – The adjective “illiberal” is not a reproach for Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban – it is part of his official political course. On Sunday (April 3), the opposition united against Orban’s re-election. But voters were also called upon to vote in another delicate ballot that fits perfectly into Orban’s agenda: a referendum on a controversial LGBTQ law was scheduled to coincide with the general election.

The plans are actually also very well known in Germany: Just at the time of the European Football Championship – in which Hungary’s eleven played in Munich – the debate boiled up, Orban canceled a trip to Germany after severe criticism. So now the voters should have the floor. But there are also massive doubts about this approach. Because the ballot paper did not ask the question “yes” or “no” to the law. But a series of strongly suggestive individual questions.

On election day, activists campaigned for the casting of invalid votes – with the help of which the referendum could be made legally ineffective.

Hungary: Orban referendum on LGBTQ law with four questions – activists have one hope

The referendum is also Orban’s response to a scolding from Brussels. “Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatized,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the summer of 2021.

The law itself is intended to ban “advertising” for homosexuality and transsexuality. Educational programs on homosexuality or advertising by big companies that show solidarity with homosexuals should be banned, as should educational books on the subject. Among other things, it is intended to prevent children and young people from gaining access to books and films.

The referendum now contains several individual questions. Orban had announced five of these, four of which ultimately made it into the vote – they are formulated in a pointed way. For example, they are asked whether voters support school workshops on sexual orientation being held without parental consent or whether gender changes should be “advertised” among children. Another question is whether media content that affects sexual orientation should be made freely accessible to children.

Among other things, activists advertised online and with banners to cast invalid votes. According to a report by the portal, Budapest’s centre-left mayor Gergely Karacsony did the same The Budapest Times exactly that. He called the referendum a “hoax”. The background to the campaign: At least 50 percent of those entitled to vote would have to cast a valid vote for the result to take effect. Voter turnout in the Hungarian election is likely to be significantly higher. Invalid votes could still torpedo the plans.

Orban in the Hungarian election campaign: Prime Minister on Putin’s paths – “gender madness”

Orban also made the law an issue in the election campaign – and chose an anti-Western rhetoric: “We are united and will therefore also win the referendum with which we will stop the gender madness that is spilling over the Western world at our borders.” According to media reports, he said in mid-March during an election campaign appearance.

The accusation at “the West” also touched on a second explosive area of ​​conflict in the election: dealing with Russia and its war of aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, together with the Orthodox Church, has also defined the West as an enemy. Orban is seen as pro-Putin and avoided distancing himself from Russia even before the election. On the other hand, he wants to position Hungary as “neutral” in the Ukraine conflict and warned without concrete evidence that the opposition wanted to involve Hungary in the war. (fn)