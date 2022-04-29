[Rassegna stampa] – Once upon a time there was the Cinderella of MotoGP, who struggled to score points, who drove engineers and technicians crazy and who could never keep up with the other manufacturers. This was Aprilia of the past. Now the Noale house has changed its face and ambitions, kicking off a dizzying growth process that is taking it up there where no one imagined seeing it: in full battle for the world title. A win and a third place in five races and the third position in the drivers’ standings, just three points from the top. The results collected by Aleix Espargarò in this start to the championship they speak clearly: Granolleres’ Spaniard and the Italian bike are legitimate contenders.

Meanwhile, the road to glory will also pass through the now almost certain loss of concessions. A maturity step to be taken that will test once more the effective growth of the team. A podium is enough to trigger the sixth point in two seasons that would put the Noale house on the same level as all the other contenders in the premier class, therefore with limited engine testing and development, just to mention the two most relevant aspects. And the fact that we reach a premier class with six manufacturers and none of them with concessions testifies to the level of competitiveness achieved by MotoGP. Meanwhile on the Gazzetta dello Sport Paolo Ianieri analyzed the moment Aprilia is experiencing and the expectations ahead of the Jerez weekend.

“Is this the race that will change the near future Aprilia? «I repeat to my parents that we will lose the concessions. […] we are missing only one point, […] sooner or later it will happen. We are ready”. Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, is no longer hiding. After all, it would be untrue to do so, with this Aprilia which on Sunday at Portimao scored the second podium of the season with Aleix Espargaro […] if in Aprilia everyone continues to hold back on the true expectations of this season […] Aleix goes straight away like a train. You ask him if he can return to the podium here, and he not only confirms, but also raises. «I can make the podium or even more. […]”. And the elder of Granollers’ two brothers does not hold back even when trying to raise the shot a little more, firing the question there: but with what has been glimpsed in this first segment of the championship, Aprilia is really to be considered a contender for the World Cup, or does the word remain a taboo? «I believe in the World Cup – he replies in one breath -. There are opportunities that happen a few times in life, but if they do, you have to try to take them. […]”.