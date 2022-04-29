And “Bloomberg” said that Elon Musk put forward this idea as part of his focus on maximizing net profits at Twitter.

During calls with bankers, before the Twitter acquisition was announced, Musk answered questions about how to generate financial returns on the site.

Nothing specific was agreed upon during the talks.

While Musk did not have access to Twitter’s unpublished financial data, he spoke in particular about laying off employees at the site.

Elon Musk did not go into the details of the employee’s dismissal, whether which departments or positions that will witness the supposed cuts.

The founder of the car maker Tesla and the space transportation company SpaceX discussed boosting Twitter’s revenue, including its subscription service for a sum of money.

The sources that revealed this information refused to give their name, because the conversations are still confidential.

Elon Musk has not issued a statement in response to this report so far.

On Monday, Elon Musk announced the acquisition of Twitter for a deal worth $44 billion.

According to press reports, the American billionaire financed the deal by obtaining $13 billion in loans to guarantee his stake in Twitter.

The financing also included other loans worth $12.5 billion, obtained by guaranteeing his stake in the leading electric car maker, Tesla, where the value of his shares in the company amounts to $170 billion.