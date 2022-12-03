“In 2026, around 2.3 billion will be needed for the personnel necessary to start up the structures envisaged by the Pnrr and to implement the connected reform of the territorial healthcare assistance of the National Health Service envisaged by Ministerial Decree 77. At least another 2,000 doctors are needed, 20,000 nurses and over 30 thousand units of personnel including health managers, health professions, social and health workers and support personnel. A difficult challenge with the current resources available to health care”. He said it Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, speaking at the presentation of the latest analyzes and proposals of the Non-Covid patient assistance permanent observatory. Focus on chronicity illustrated yesterday during a meeting with representatives of national politics and the main stakeholders of the NHS, carried out with the unconditional contribution of Ucb, Bristol Myers Squibb, Menarini Group, Sanofi and Beigene.

“A difficult goal – continues Aceti – because the current coverage relating to healthcare personnel for 2026the year in which Pnrr and Ministerial Decree 77 will be fully operational, today they stand with more than a few elements of uncertainty 1.7-1.8 billion euros, against a cost that fluctuates between about 2.1 and 2.3 billion. Additional coverage for around 500 million euros must be found, otherwise the good debt relating to the new territorial structures envisaged by the Pnrr will turn into bad debt, i.e. structures without all the necessary personnel. Not only. The coverage must be effective and not only based on presumed and potential cost savings deriving from the application of the territorial reform. On this the Parliamentary Budget Office was clear”.

By mid-2026 – it emerged from the meeting – 1,430 Community Houses, 435 community hospitals and 611 Centers for continuity of care will have to be built, the latter however by mid-2024. About 80% (1,121) of the Community Houses will be object of reconversion and adaptation of existing structures; 310 were built from scratch (48 in Lombardy, 47 in Campania, 38 in Puglia and Tuscany, 24 in Veneto and Emilia-Romagna). It’s not all. Almost one out of three community homes (484/1430) will be spokes, i.e. they will guarantee medical and nursing presence 6 days a week, 12 hours a day, and may not provide basic diagnostic services, continuity of care and blood sampling points (mandatory instead in the CDC hubs that guarantee medical presence 24/7, and nursing at least 12/7).

“One cannot imagine creating a new model of homogeneous proximity healthcare in the regions, and capable of guaranteeing greater equality of access, especially for people with chronic conditions – warns Aceti – without considering that only the structures are not enough to guarantee assistance or computer and information networks, but we need the professionals who animate them, use them appropriately and aim them at satisfying the health needs of citizens”.