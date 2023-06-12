Alex Marquez was behind Jack Miller, Luca Marini and Marc Marquez in the early stages of the Italian Grand Prix, held this Sunday at Mugello. Entering turn 1, the Gresini driver braked too hard and nearly hit all three riders in front of him, running wide into the corner.

To explain what happened, Marquez said he was sucked in by the strong slipstream of the riders ahead of him and reiterated that he hadn’t braked later than he had done in the previous laps. “Yeah, he was really weird,” he said. “I braked very early and then Luca and Marc made a really strange movement at that point. With wings, that’s what we always say, the slipstream absorbs you directly”.

“I always braked with the same pressure, but the bike moved forward. At that point I said to myself ‘what should I do?’. Luckily, they opened the passage a bit and at that point I slipped inside. I wasn’t late on braking so honestly it was a weird action. When you lose all downforce plus with two bikes in front of you, it’s impossible. I said ‘fuck’, I was shitting myself, honestly”.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After overtaking Marini, Marquez was in third position when the race reached lap 13, but crashed two laps later, feeling overconfident at turn 2, where he crashed. “Up until then it’s true that I was suffering a bit with the front tyre, but not at that point,” he explained. “So maybe I accelerated with too much confidence. I expected to lose the front at every point, except this one.”

“So, I was too confident at that point, I went in a bit more and hit the white line, there’s a little bump and I lost the front. It’s a shame because we were fighting for the podium. Maybe today I needed to say, ‘Okay, stop here, you’ll finish in the top five and we’ll start going.’ But it was a podium and I tried,” concluded the Spaniard.