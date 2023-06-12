The singer Yarita Lizeth continues to visit various cities in the country. This time she arrived in the jungle and during her passage through pucallpa visited a children’s shelter. The artist, as a sign of her detachment, gave several donations so that the venue can be sustained without difficulties. This support was celebrated by her fans, who highlighted that the folkloric native of Puno does not forget her humility, despite the great musical success

According to a video posted by user Flor Melina on Facebook, Yarita Lizeth had a tender encounter with the children of said shelter. Some of them couldn’t resist hugging her and the artist gave them several words of encouragement.

According to the clip, the donation included a television, a freezer, milk, eggs, among other products. For her part, those in charge of the shelter gave the artist a bouquet of flowers as a thank you.

About, Many users highlighted the work of Yarita Lizeth in the Ucayali region. In this region, of every 100 people, at least 24 citizens are poor, according to INEI data in 2020.

Yarita Lizeth thanked the great reception that her concert for her 13th anniversary had in Plaza Norte. Photo: composition LR/Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe/Facebook – Video: Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe/Facebook

“The facts say a lot about you”, “A successful woman, a social fighter”, “Always humble and with a good heart”, “Never stop being humble, do not change”, indicated followers on Facebook.

Why did his popularity increase as a result of the protests?

As a result of the demonstrations against Dina Boluarte, the renowned singer made available the bus that usually transports her musical group to mobilize the protesters who traveled from the city of Juliaca (Puno) to Lima in January. The residents were transported to the capital in order to protest against the central government.

In addition, he donated S/50,000 for the relatives of the people who died during the mobilizations.

Yarita Lizeth and her support for protesters. Photo: composition LR/ Rodrigo Talavera-LR

What is Yarita Lizeth’s biggest dream?

In interview with The Republic, the artist Yarita Lizeth revealed that one of the greatest dreams of her and her family is to create a shelter in Peru. The objective is to help those most in need, including women and minors.

“That is my biggest dream, if I stay awake nights and nights without sleep. Everything has a reason, I think that to have a shelter I must have a secure business that allows me to cover the expenses of the shelter. I can’t just throw myself out like that. I have a project for the future, of course, God willing. Let’s hope it comes true because that’s my biggest dream since I started singing,” the singer said in February.

