No one knows better than Alex Marquez what his brother Marc has been through in the past two years since his injury in Jerez. A roller coaster of ups and downs in his physical condition, which saw a further chapter two Sundays ago in Indonesia, when he suffered a heavy accident in the Warm-Up and his double vision problems (diplopia) returned.

Alex said he had never seen Marc so bad, before reassuring everyone, saying that at the moment, however, he is in a good mood.

“The first few days, as is normal, he was very down. I have never seen him so down, but luckily there are improvements. Now he feels very good. This morning, when I saw that they were changing the program, I did a joke. I told him ‘you still have one day to get in shape and come’, just to cheer him up a little. It’s something that feels like an improvement and that’s a really good thing mentally, “he said.

The truth is that Marc Marquez’s situation is evolving at great speed and the Repsol Honda Team isn’t even ruling out a comeback next weekend in Austin.

“I hope to see him again very soon, because he is my brother and I want to see him on the track. But also for the Honda riders it is very nice to always have him on the track and push the bikes to the limit,” said the Cervera rider.

Marc Marquez will be replaced this weekend in Argentina by Honda test driver Stefan Bradl, but for the moment the team hasn’t ruled out that the Catalan may surprise his return to Texas.

Honda’s problems are escalating and, after Marc’s KO, Takaaki Nakagami has now tested positive for COVID, so he won’t be in Termas and is in serious doubt for Austin, where LCR should look for a replacement, which could become a problem for HRC if even Marc will not be able to make his return.