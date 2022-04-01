The case of Annalisa and Cora continues to be investigated, mother and daughter disappeared in Lecco. The woman was waiting to know the decision on the custody of the child, after having lost the podestà over two other children of her. Their tracks have been lost for days. Today we also follow a track that leads to Sloveniawhere the agents have found two corpses.

Two weeks after the disappearance of the young mother and 9-year-old daughter, the agents follow several leads. The couple are nowhere to be found and no one has even heard of sightings of a mother and daughter, despite numerous appeals.

Annalisamom, and Cora, the daughter, seem to have vanished into thin air since mid-March, when the 39-year-old woman lost track with her daughter. In Olgiate Molgora no one has known anything for a long time, not even the school that the girl used to attend.

The ex-husband of the woman, who has obtained the exclusive custody of the other two children of the couple, reports the disappearance. After a week, the notice of the disappearancewhich took place shortly before the sentence for the custody of Cora.

About a week ago, Mrs. Annalisa L. with the younger Cora Z moved away from Olgiate Molgora. Annalisa, born in 1983, is 1.75 tall, slender build, brown hair and blue eyes, has several tattoos, in particular one depicting a snake on the ring finger of the left hand and another on the right shoulder. Little Cora, born in 2012, is about 135 cm tall, weighs about 35 kg, slender build, long light brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion. Anyone who can provide useful contributions to the research is requested to contact the provincial command of the carabinieri of Lecco.

Mother and daughter who disappeared in Lecco, had been followed for some time by social services

Mother and daughter had lived in Olgiate Molgora for two years and their situation was followed by social services. As the mayor Giovanni Battista Bernocco tells us, the girl attended elementary school and was a sunny girl.

There are many hypotheses under consideration, such as a voluntary escape. But now another trail is also followed, leading to Slovenia where they were found two corpses, but they belong to a man and a woman, who would have physical features similar to those of Annalisa. If confirmed, what happened to Cora?