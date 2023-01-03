Returning from three complicated years, punctuated by a myriad of injuries and physical problems and by the progressive loss of competitiveness of his bike, Marc Marquez is preparing to face the 2023 season with more unknowns than certainties. The talent and speed qualities of the eight-time world champion are not in question. The Spanish centaur also in the final part of last season – when he returned to the track after the fourth operation on his right arm – displayed all his technical baggage. However, the problem is represented by Honda, which in these three seasons in which Marquez has not been present or has only been seen in mid-service has completely disappeared from the radar. Even in 2022, the Japanese company finished the season in last place among the constructors.

Analyzing what the 2023 season could be during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, James Augustine also spoke of the #93. The 15-time world champion is convinced that Marquez still has all it takes to win the title, but a lot will depend on the vehicle that the HRC will provide him with. “Bagnaia’s first rival? Hard question: I find Marquez a great rider, aggressive, that never gives up. If Honda gives him the right bike, it could be him – explained Agostini – but the best, Marquez, Quartararo and Bastianini, I put them all close together, for me they have something more. And then there is Bezzecchi“.

Continuing his analysis, the eighty-year-old former Italian rider also tried to give some market indications, suggesting Marquez not to give up looking around if the RC213V wasn’t yet competitive. “If before out of ten races he won seven, now maybe he will win five – underlined Agostini – but we saw him returning after the operation, the others with the Hondas didn’t exist and he wasn’t at his best yet. Go elsewhere? It depends on the HRC. I left MV because Yamaha was coming, I had to do it to keep winning. If Honda doesn’t give him a competitive bike, after falling in love, you fall out of love and change direction”he concluded.