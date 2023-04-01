MotoGP – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the direct reporting of the third free practice session and the Argentine Grand Prix qualifying, second race of the 2023 world championship in the premier class. The 18 centaurs are back on track just a few days after the controversial GP of Portugal in Portimao, which saw the debut of the Sprint on Saturday and was surrounded by numerous controversies and injuries.

These are the Saturday session times: PL3 15.10-15.40 / Q1 15.50-16.05 / Q2 16.15-16.30 / Sprint 20:00

Second day of track activity for the MotoGP riders at Termas de Rio Hondo. As determined by the new format, Saturday is full of appointments: we start from Free Trials 3 (which will not contribute to defining direct access to Q2) and we will continue with the classics two qualifying heatsending with the Sprint. On the Friday of the Argentine Grand Prix Aprilia seemed to be the bike to beat, signing a double in both PL1 and PL2, the latter closed with Aleix Espargarò who finished ahead of Maverick Vinales with a time of 1’38.518. Behind them five Ducatis, with Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) leading the group and with Francesco Bagnaia in sixth place. Positive signals from Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) fourth and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) ninth. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) in crisis, only 14th and who declared that he “don’t hear from her anymore” this M1 on the South American track. The track record dates back to 2014 and was set by Marc Marquez in 1’37.683.