The highest representative of the Catholic Church was discharged. He left the Gemelli hospital in Rome this Saturday, April 1, after three days of being confined for respiratory problems. Concern for the state of health of Pope Francis had risen in recent days given his advanced age. However, the medical team noted that Francisco responded “quickly” to the treatment.

Pope Francis is discharged and returns to the Vatican. This Saturday, April 1, the pontiff left the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he was admitted last Wednesday, March 29, after showing difficulties breathing and where he was treated for bronchitis.

“I’m still alive,” the religious leader jokingly told reporters as he left the medical center.

In recent days, the 86-year-old Pope has made headlines due to his state of health, especially because of his advanced age and because he is occasionally exposed to respiratory difficulties, since when he was preparing to be a priest in Argentina, at the age of 20, part of a lung was removed.

However, his medical team pointed out that the religious leader responded “quickly” to an infusion of antibiotics administered intravenously, so he returns to the Holy See.

Upon leaving the hospital, Francisco greeted supporters who were waiting for him, and spoke to the press.

Likewise, the Vatican leader was part of an emotional moment with a couple from Rome, whose 5-year-old daughter died last Friday night in that hospital. Serena Subania, Angelica’s mother, sobbed as she pressed her head against the pope’s chest, who placed a hand on the woman’s head and gave comfort.

Later, Francis sat in the front seat of the white car that took him away from the Gemelli Polyclinic, but instead of heading straight home his caravan sped through Vatican City, an AP news agency reporter said.

Apparently, the Pope was heading to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, one of his favorites and where he went in July 2021 after undergoing intestinal surgery.

The Vatican confirms that Francis will lead the Holy Week ceremonies

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, confirmed that the highest representative of the Catholic Church will participate in this Palm Sunday service, an important event in the calendar of the Catholic faith that begins the celebrations of Holy Week, between April 2 and 9.

The week includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically taxing for the pontiff, such as the Good Friday evening procession through the Colosseum in Rome.

However, the dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista, indicated that a cardinal will help Francis during the celebrations.

The Vatican similarly staged activities last year, when the pope remained seated for some rituals after he developed persistent pain in one of his knees, prompting leading cardinals to lead masses.

The first Latin American Pope in history, who marked the tenth anniversary of his pontificate last March, has suffered a series of ailments in recent years.

Francisco also has diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon. A part of this organ was removed in 2021.

With Reuters and AP