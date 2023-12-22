Team Forward will field two additional motorcycles in the context of electric propulsion competitions as evidence of its commitment to environmental sustainability. The choice to also embrace the MotoE championship not only underlines the dedication to technological progress, but also the desire to significantly contribute to the promotion of electric vehicles in the world of competitions.

The FIM Enel MotoE championship identifies itself as a vehicle for change, which offers the opportunity to contribute to the sustainable future of motorsport. Electric motorcycles not only represent a new technological frontier, but are also a fundamental step towards reducing the environmental impact of motor racing and Forward Team is enthusiastic about being an active part of it through its participation in the championship.

“Participation in the MotoE championship underlines our commitment to the environment, reflecting the sustainability values ​​that have always been at the center of our philosophy”. These are the first words of the founder of the Team Giovanni Cuzari, who continues: “The competition in MotoE is not just a sporting challenge, but an opportunity to demonstrate that motorsport can be at the forefront in driving towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility” .

MotoE is a parallel journey that encompasses sustainable innovation, putting some of the most exciting advances in electric mobility on the track before they reach motorcyclists around the world.