In the Moscow region, the killer Kalashnikov went to prison for 19 years for hired murder.

The Moscow Regional Court sentenced the leader of a group of killers, Vladimir Kalashnikov, to 19 years in prison for carrying out orders from a crime boss nicknamed Yasny, who eliminated competitors. Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Moscow region department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), told Lenta.ru about this.

The investigation and the court established that in November 2009 he created a gang of four acquaintances, which from November 2009 to May 2010 committed a number of attacks using firearms, ammunition and explosives in the Moscow and Penza regions. One of the customers was the crime boss Yasny, who paid a deposit of 300 thousand rubles for the life of the entrepreneur. On December 25, 2009, bandits opened fire on the victim, lying in wait for him near his house in the village of New Milet. After that, they received a new order for a resident of Balashikha. Yasny promised the killers a reward of 900 thousand rubles.

On May 18, 2010, on the day of the assassination attempt, law enforcement officers detained gang members in the village of Zarya. Kalashnikov's accomplices have already been sentenced to long terms. Yasny will soon appear in court.

