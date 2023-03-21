The Italian, six times queen of the world, returns to competition after her second motherhood and confirms herself as a winner. The reigning world champion was defeated in the Italian championships, starring with Kiara in an episode as spectacular as it was contested

Federico Mariani

The absence from the races hasn’t affected in the least the great talent of Kiara Fontanesi. The six-time winner of the World Wmx she had been away from the GPs throughout 2022 for a special reason: the birth of her second daughter, Alaska. The return to competitions took place on the occasion of Italian Championship Prestige 24MX Female-Borilli Pro Series in Albettone, in Veneto, on Sunday 19 March. Fontanesi was the protagonist of a thrilling duel with the Dutchman Nancy Van de Ven, new queen of Wmx and winner of the last edition. A challenge that has become very hot on and off the track. See also Cruz Azul's starting lineup against Mazatlán on Date 10

Sparks — The two champions started to battle it out in the first of the two heats. Victory for Fontanesi, in possession of an unsustainable pace even for her rival, the last to surrender. The rematch was more uncertain. Kiara ahead dictating the pace and Nancy in pursuit. One in each other’s slipstream until we arrived at the offending episode: both protagonists lengthened their braking coming off the trajectory. But if Fontanesi stopped against the barriers, Van de Ven even found herself beyond the fences, thrown from the saddle. Kiara, quicker to restart, thus also won the second heat. A remarkable show of strength.

controversy — The Dutchman didn’t like the episode and he blurted out on social media: “I tried to attack from inside to take the lead of the race. We collided and I lost control of the rear brake, crashing into the safety nets”. Of different opinion Fontanesi that she shares the emotion for the return in style, accompanied by her daughters Skylar and Alaska. This is her comment on her social networks: “Seventeen are the months in which I have been still, 7 are the months away from when I gave birth. And first place is the result I got at the first round of the Italian championship last weekend.” 2023 couldn’t have started better than this for Kiara. See also Solari's contempt for America's youth