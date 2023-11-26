Moto3 – Valencia GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|33:03.409
|2
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|+0.082
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|+0.128
|4
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|+0.266
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|+0.384
|6
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|+3,589
|7
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|+4,623
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|+6.105
|9
|David Munoz
|KTM
|+6,305
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|+6,907
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|+9.166
|12
|Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|+9,663
|13
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|+10,466
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|+10,556
|15
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|+11,462
Party for Sasaki
Spectacular season finale in Moto3, which bids farewell to 2023 with the first victory of the season for Ayumu Sasaki. The Japanese, engaged in an initial fight with his teammate Collin Veijer, resisted the final attacks of David Alonso and Ivan Ortola, celebrating in the best possible way a world championship closed as world vice-champion. Further away Jaume Masià, only 13th, but celebrating the celebration, in front of his audience, of the world title won last week in Qatar.
It couldn’t get much better than this for @IntactGP today! 👏
They’re Teams’ Champions! 🏆#ValenciaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/RXxIKcnpl3
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 26, 2023
Race report
Even before the start of the opening race on Sunday in Valencia, the twist occurred with the Veijer’s fall during the formation lap, with the Dutchman ending up in the gravel after a high-side. However, the technicians of the Intact GP team managed the miracle of getting the bike back together in time for the reconnaissance lap, with Veijer thus managing to start regularly in front of everyone. However, when the green light came on, the young driver lost the lead to Sasaki, with Öncü remaining in third position. The 2023 season, however, did not end well for Holgado, Moreira and Perez, all involved in a fall already during the first lap. The first part of the race saw the constant fight for the leadership between the first three drivers in the classification, even if the turning point occurred six laps from the end with Alonso and Ortolà who attacked the Turkish driver and Veijer, launching themselves so in pursuit of Sasaki. Also due to the fight between the Colombian and the Spaniard for second place, both were unable to complete the decisive overtaking on Sasaki, who in this way returns to victory after the last success in Austria in 2022. Thanks also to this success, the IntactGP she graduated world champion among teamswhile the KTM he triumphed among the Builders.
