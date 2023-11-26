Moto3 – Valencia GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 33:03.409 2 David Alonso GasGas +0.082 3 Ivan Ortola KTM +0.128 4 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +0.266 5 Deniz Öncü KTM +0.384 6 José Antonio Rueda KTM +3,589 7 Joel Kelso CFMoto +4,623 8 Daniel Holgado KTM +6.105 9 David Munoz KTM +6,305 10 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +6,907 11 Taiyo Furusato Honda +9.166 12 Filippo Farioli KTM +9,663 13 Jaume Masia Honda +10,466 14 Adrian Fernandez Honda +10,556 15 Stefano Nepa KTM +11,462

Party for Sasaki

Spectacular season finale in Moto3, which bids farewell to 2023 with the first victory of the season for Ayumu Sasaki. The Japanese, engaged in an initial fight with his teammate Collin Veijer, resisted the final attacks of David Alonso and Ivan Ortola, celebrating in the best possible way a world championship closed as world vice-champion. Further away Jaume Masià, only 13th, but celebrating the celebration, in front of his audience, of the world title won last week in Qatar.

Race report

Even before the start of the opening race on Sunday in Valencia, the twist occurred with the Veijer’s fall during the formation lap, with the Dutchman ending up in the gravel after a high-side. However, the technicians of the Intact GP team managed the miracle of getting the bike back together in time for the reconnaissance lap, with Veijer thus managing to start regularly in front of everyone. However, when the green light came on, the young driver lost the lead to Sasaki, with Öncü remaining in third position. The 2023 season, however, did not end well for Holgado, Moreira and Perez, all involved in a fall already during the first lap. The first part of the race saw the constant fight for the leadership between the first three drivers in the classification, even if the turning point occurred six laps from the end with Alonso and Ortolà who attacked the Turkish driver and Veijer, launching themselves so in pursuit of Sasaki. Also due to the fight between the Colombian and the Spaniard for second place, both were unable to complete the decisive overtaking on Sasaki, who in this way returns to victory after the last success in Austria in 2022. Thanks also to this success, the IntactGP she graduated world champion among teamswhile the KTM he triumphed among the Builders.