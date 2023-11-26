Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 11/26/2023 – 9:00

November is considered the month of Black Friday in retail, and the period features robust discounts and offers promised by brands. According to José de Almeida, Law professor at Universidade Cidade de S. Paulo, the presence of opportunists aiming to defraud consumers is common in large-scale promotions.

Therefore, he says, it is important, before making payment for purchases, to make sure the supplier is reputable. “Such information can be obtained on several websites, including the Complain hereas a simple consultation can prevent the occurrence of various unpleasantness”, he explains.

Luciana Picanço, professor of Law, technology and information at Faculdades Integradas Hélio Alonso (Facha), warns that the consultation on the platform contains the percentage of resolved complaints.

“Another tip is to insert the company’s corporate name on the website of the Court in your region (in Rio de Janeiro, for example, it is the https:// www.tjrj.jus.br ; in São Paulo, it is the https://www.tjsp.jus.br/ ) and check if the company has many processes regarding consumer contracts”, he advises.

In case of problems with the purchase, such as sending the wrong item, being charged more than the advertised amount or even delaying delivery, the consumer must contact the company responsible to resolve the problem; If you can’t, or if the problem persists, you can:

go to the Procon closest to your residence;

go to the Special Civil Court closest to your residence.

In both cases, you must take with you your personal documents, proof of residence and all proof of the purchase made. It is also important to check the CNPJ of the contracted company and, whenever possible, consult the Federal Revenue website to check the essential data for citing the company: address, telephone number, company name and others.

Online complaint at Procon

It is also possible to open a complaint on the Procon website in each state. At the Procon-SP, for example, you need to create an account and access it with a login and password. After accessing, click on ‘New Service’, choose the ‘Complaint’ option and follow the instructions.

Among the options offered during the period, the customer can choose:

Counterfeit Products

sexta-feira Negra

Power outage / Reimbursement

Other Purchase/Hiring

Only the purchaser may request a complaint online. If you are not the holder of the request, you must go to one of the Poupatempos offices with a power of attorney.

I regretted the purchase; and now?

Almeida also explains that, for purchases made online, the consumer has a period of 7 days, counting from receipt of the product, to cancel the purchase. “It is not necessary to justify the reason, just informing that you regret it. However, if shipping costs have been incurred, the consumer must reimburse the supplier for that only,” he adds.

The right is provided for in art. 49 of Consumer Protection Code:

“Art. 49. The consumer may withdraw from the contract within 7 days of signing it or receiving the product or service, whenever the contract for the supply of products and services takes place outside the commercial establishment, especially by telephone or residence. Single paragraph. If the consumer exercises the right to repentance provided for in this article, any amounts paid, in any capacity, during the reflection period, will be returned, immediately, monetarily updated”.

Consumer Protection Agencies have an online tool for submitting complaints. Just access the website https://www.procon.sp.gov.br/espaco-consumidor/ and follow the steps provided there to register and monitor the status of the complaint made.