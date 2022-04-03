From the usual chaos of overtaking, falls and repetitive twists that Moto3 usually gives, the Spaniard of the Gas Gas team came out the winner on the Argentine circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo Sergio Garcia, which with this result climbs to the top of the world rankings. Behind him, beaten but with the honor of arms, he places himself Dennis Foggia, which went a curve away from an extraordinary encore of Mandalika’s success. The wonderful battle between the two rivals during the last two laps and their handshake as soon as they crossed the finish line are the best images of a race that saw the Japanese finish third. Sasaki, good at mocking his compatriot Suzuki in the sprint, then relegated to fifth behind even an excellent Riccardo Rossi.

If Garcia led the entire race in the leading positions, alternating in the lead with teammate Guevara up to the technical problem that prematurely ended the # 28 race, Foggia instead had to go back to the rear after starting in 11th place and having struggled during the first few laps. In addition to the comeback from Foggia and the sad technical knockout of Guevara, the other great highlight of the race was experienced six laps from the end, in turn 13.

In fact, in a reckless attempt to overtake inside Andrea Migno he stretched himself out and Jaume Masià. The two were at that moment in full battle for success and occupied the second and third position. Masià then reacted badly, with an angry pat on Migno’s helmet. The Italian then sought clarification with the KTM box once the race was over.

Sergio Garcia YOU HERO! 🏆 An INCREDIBLE last lap to steal victory from the jaws of defeat! 👏👏👏# Moto3 | #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/cDv70rWOzx – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 3, 2022