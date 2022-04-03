Different second hand car initially registered in the United Kingdom, they recently ended up in Ukrainian territory, where the local armed forces are fighting against the Russian army in a bloody and bloody war.

According to the newspaper The Guardian“used cars, pick-ups and minivans purchased in Great Britain, still with British registration plates, they are at the forefront of the war in Ukraine“. The cars are arriving thanks to a fund set up by Ukrainian actor and comedian Serhiy Prytula. Zelenskyy’s “colleague” has carried out this initiative to support the Ukrainian army, which is carrying out a fierce resistance on the territory, and thanks to the money raised has been able to buy or obtain military equipment (bulletproof vests, for example), medical kits, electric generators and, of course, cars.

Why do cars come from Great Britain? English-speaking used cars would be cheaper, about half the cost of equivalent vehicles for sale in Continental Europe. The main reason is that right-hand drive cars aren’t particularly in demand elsewhere. It takes about a week to get to Ukraine, crossing the Channel on ferries and then loaded onto trucks or trains. They usually end up on the front line, with pickups proving particularly suitable. The numbers are not huge: we are talking about a few dozen cars purchased, so far. But surely this is a very special story that fits perfectly into the story of a war with infinite facets.

Demand for British used cars would still be high, and the preference is precisely for pickups, SUVs and even more common sedans. Incidentally, these cars are by no means unknown locally, despite having right-hand drive. Already at the beginning of this unconventional conflict, back in 2014 (the one that began in February is a sort of second phase), the Ukrainian army had decided to take advantage of opportunities present in the British second-hand market. Many Ukrainian soldiers are therefore familiar with a configuration other than that which is customary locally.

(image: Serhiy Prytula / Twitter)