Home page politics

Of: foreign policy

Split

(Silk) Road closed: Smoke from a forest fire rises behind a roadblock near Berat in Albania. (Iconic image) © bruno kickner/Imago

Albania has long been neglected by the EU. Nevertheless, the country is also skeptical about China – which now puts it in an exciting situation.

For years, Albania was stuck in the blind spot of the EU. But for China, the country is quite interesting.

It is precisely Tirana’s skepticism about Beijing’s investments that now puts it in a good position.

In this article, the international correspondent Amanda Coakley describes Albania’s special position in the power struggle between the USA, the EU and China.

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on January 24, 2022 foreign policy.

Tirana — When it comes to Albania, the United States seems to be turning from indifference to zeal in the face of China’s* growing presence in the region. The increased US involvement in the small Balkan country shows that another potential collision point could emerge between China’s geoeconomic ambitions in the region and the West’s growing, albeit belated, counter-efforts.

While most Balkan countries are greedy recipients of Chinese money, Albania is an outlier. The country has opted for selective cooperation with Beijing. While there are some 120 projects with Chinese involvement in the Balkans, worth almost $32 billion – most of them in infrastructure and energy – Albania has carefully avoided incurring large debts to the Chinese in exchange for these development efforts to accumulate Instead, it has opted for acquisitions that do not jeopardize the country’s future.

China’s money only wanted to a limited extent – USA register it with benevolence

Washington has responded benevolently, increasing its investment and military ties. In early January, the US Special Operations Command Europe announced that it would set up a rotating base in Albania. This comes just months after the country hosted the Defender Europe 21 military exercise; the largest operation in south-eastern Europe since World War II. US investment, while still tenuous, is growing rapidly. According to the Albanian Central Bank, in the third quarter of 2020, American direct investments increased by 48 percent compared to the same period in 2019, reaching around $140 million.

Washington’s renewed interest in Albania began in 2020, when the country joined the Clean Network Initiative, a Trump administration program designed to challenge Chinese companies’ dominance in 4G and 5G wireless technology. Albania was the first country in the region to join this initiative. It used its involvement to endear itself to Washington, who was pleased to have support in the region.

At the end of 2020, government officials from the US and Albania signed an agreement on economic cooperation during a visit to Keith Krach, then US Secretary of State for Economic Growth, in the Albanian capital of Tirana. This move paved the way for US investment in the Skavica hydropower project and Vlora thermal power plant. A symbolic move against Chinese interests in the country, whose biggest project is Geo-Jade Petroleum’s concession for oil production in the Patos Marinza field, Europe’s largest onshore oil field.

“Albania has a symbolic value for China”

Despite Albania’s westward turn, China is undeterred. At the end of October 2021, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Albania en route to the G20 summit in Rome. In previous years, Beijing had welcomed increased trade; the country is Albania’s third largest source of imports after Italy and Turkey. Albania’s Adriatic coast is also of interest for the expansion of China’s New Silk Road Initiative*, which has placed a particular focus on south-eastern Europe as a gateway to the Mediterranean.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in October with Prime Minister Edi Rame in Tirana © Zhang Liyun/www.imago-images.de

China had cobbled together a loose coalition of Central and Eastern European countries known as the 16+1 that cooperated with Beijing’s Belt and Road. But as countries like the Czech Republic and Slovakia grow weary of Beijing’s unwelcome investments, anger Beijing by supporting Taiwan, and Lithuania dropped out of the group in May 2021, it’s crucial for Beijing to have strategic partners like Albania on its side to have.

“Albania has symbolic value for China, and the country is one of the most interesting countries in the region due to its historical ties with China and its alignment with the One-China policy,” says Stefan Vladisavljev, program coordinator at the BFPE Foundation for Responsible Education Society, a Serbian think tank. “On the other hand, the country is a member of NATO and aspires to EU membership*, which shifts the overall strategic focus of Albanian foreign policy to the West.”

China invests in the Balkans – EU and USA are late

The United States and Europe are making belated efforts to throw their weight in the balance. Both Washington and Brussels have presented economic development plans to at least partially stem Chinese encroachment via the Belt and Road Initiative, and both have at least paid lip service to more investment in the Western Balkans. But there is not only carrot, but also stick.

Like many Balkan countries, Albania is also preparing for membership of the European Union, although enlargement has been repeatedly delayed by Brussels. Should this approach continue, there will be a greater vacuum for Chinese influence.

“Beijing is viewed by some governments in the Western Balkans as a reliable source of funding for economic development,” said Valbona Zeneli, chair of strategic initiatives at the George C. Marshall Center. To steer the Balkans in the right direction, the EU should combine enlargement and Chinese generosity, she says.

“To encourage positive development, the EU needs to create specific conditions for investment deals with China as part of its enlargement policy, including greater transparency and screening mechanisms for incoming investments,” she said.

China skepticism as a door opener: Albania could become a “regional power broker”.

Albania’s willingness to limit Chinese investment and juggle Brussels, Beijing and Washington offers the country a rare opportunity to act as a regional power broker. Serbia is China’s main partner in the Western Balkans, with investments, mostly in the form of loans, of around US$8 billion. Neighboring North Macedonia has also received Chinese loans, while Montenegro famously ran into deep debt after taking out a nearly $1 billion loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to build a highway. In the south, in Greece, the Chinese shipping company Cosco controls the port of Piraeus, Europe’s fourth largest container port – a move that has caused a lot of head-shaking in Brussels.

By wooing all the major players, Albania could pave the way for smaller countries caught in the crosshairs of the West’s standoff with Beijing.

by Amanda Coakley

Amanda Coakley is an international correspondent and Milena Jesenska journalist fellow at the IWM in Vienna. She reports on Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans. Twitter: @amandamcoakley

This article was first published in English on January 24, 2022 in “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to the readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.