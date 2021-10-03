A heavy hand was needed and this time the MotoGP commissioners’ college was not afraid to use it, because they decided to exclude Deniz Oncu from the next two races of the Moto3 World Championship, which will be held at Misano and Portimao.

The Turkish rider was in fact responsible for the accident that he held with bated breath during the Moto3 race in Austin: after passing Jeremy Alcoba on the very long opposite straight, the KTM Tech3 rider cut the way to the Spaniard, touching him front wheel and dropping it at very high speed.

At that point, Andrea Migno and Pedro Acosta who followed him could not do anything to avoid the Honda of Gresini Racing, with a truly terrible impact that threw the bikes and riders into the air, creating a situation of great danger for the other competitors as well. that came.

Miraculously, all the protagonists involved left the scene of the accident on their own legs, but the emotional reaction towards Oncu was heavy, also because we must not forget that we are veterans of the tragic death of 15-year-old Dean Berta Vinales, which took place just last. week in the Supersport 300.

This time, however, the FIM Stewart Panel accepted the requests for severe measures invoked by several parties and precisely excluded the Turkish driver from the Emilia Romagna and Algarve Grand Prix, in accordance with article 3.5.5.

Oncu, who was also heard by the commissioners before they made their decision, was found guilty of having cut the road to Alcoba by triggering this terrible carom. The penalty was determined for “irresponsible driving”, based on article 1.21.2 of the regulation.