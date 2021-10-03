No time to die, the feature film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, arrived to tell us about Daniel Craig’s latest adventure as James Bond after five popular installments. Much has been said about his departure and that this is due to the boredom of continuing to play the character as well as the pressure that this entails.

Contrary to all rumors, the British actor revealed that he is truly grateful despite the problems that could arise along the way: “I know a lot is said about what I think of these films, but I have loved every second of them. And especially this one, because I got up every morning and had the opportunity to work with you. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life ”.

Now, he spoke with The Empire Film Podcast to review all the installments in which he gave life to James Bond and explain that he longs for the person he was when he made Casino royale: “Excess of knowledge is sometimes not good. I had no idea how things worked or the mechanics or how the world really viewed Bond. “

“When I began to understand them, the weight began to be felt. The problem of Quantum of solace, which was a bit of a storm of problems, is that all the weight of the film was there and made me close in on myself “, were the words that gave what to talk about among the fans, since said film is considered the worst of the saga.

What is Quantum of solace about?

Betrayed by the woman he loved, James Bond is faced with the need to make his new mission personal. A case of misidentification leads 007 to meet the beautiful and combative Camille.