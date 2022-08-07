Augusto Fernandez takes the leadership of the Moto2 World Championship with full merit. The Spaniard at this moment of the season is irresistible and at Silverstone he secured his third consecutive success. The driver of the Ajo team had to be patient, given that from the very beginning Aron Canet and Ai Ogura were really aggressive.

It was to take advantage of it Alonso Lopez, who took advantage of the fact that the Boscoscuro bike is really at ease on the long fast corners of the Northamptonshire track. Lopez drove the race with authority and only had to surrender at the end to Fernandez’s wonderful braking at Brooklands, a block-pass that didn’t give the Spaniard a chance to replicate.

Behind them the home idol completed the podium Jake Dixon, who won a nice tug-of-war with Aron Canet and Ai Ogura, the latter fourth at the finish in front of the driver Pons. Sixth place for Celestino Vietti, who lost ground at the start and then had to serve the long lap penalty on the fourth lap. Very unfortunate Tony Arbolino, eleventh at the finish. Driver Marc VDS was having a great race, but had to lose a lot of ground in the fast Maggotts-Becketts section to avoid Albert Arenas, who crashed in front of him.

In championship Augusto Fernandez climbs to 171 points, Ogura second at 158. Vietti, leader for the whole year until this race, is third at 156 points, but in two weeks at the Red Bull Ring he will be able to attack on a track that he has always seen him go very fast in both Moto3 and Moto2.

Moto2 2022 British GP order of arrival