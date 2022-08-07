Five districts turned out to be the most environmentally friendly places for picking mushrooms in the Moscow region, reports portal Moscow suburbs today.

According to the source, this list includes Ruzsky district, Mozhaysky district, Shakhovskaya, Lotoshino and Zaraysk. “Clean areas: Volokolamsky, Istra, Taldomsky, Yegoryevsk, Serebryanye Prudy. Quite clean – Solnechnogorsk, Dmitrovsky, Odintsovsky, Naro-Fominsky, Chekhov, Ozery, ”added the Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region.

He also noted that it is impossible to pick mushrooms along roads, railways and in cities.

Earlier, the Russians remembered trips for mushrooms to Domodedovo during the years of the USSR.