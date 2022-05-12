The new Motorola officially arrives on the Italian market Moto G82 5Ga smartphone that is placed in the mid-range but which focuses heavily on the display, mounts one 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh ratebut it is not the only interesting feature of this device, which I will now tell you about in more detail.

The Moto G82 5G relies on the power of the Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 695 5G and is therefore compatible with the latest generation mobile networks, then there are 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, memory which is however expandable up to 1 TB via microSD.

The display, of which I already told you something at the beginning, has an FHD + resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels with 402 ppi and the device has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.32%. The weight is 173 grams distributed on dimensions equal to 160.89 x 7.99 x 74.46 mm, there is also the IP52 certification which offers good protection from dust and a slight protection from water.

As for the camera we find 3 sensors on the rear side with single LED flash, the main one from 50 MP f / 1.8 with optical stabilization, the second from 8 MP ultra-wide angle with FOV equal to 118 ° and the third macro from 2 MP with FOV of 78 °. For the front camera, on the other hand, we find a 16 MP f / 2.2 sensor at the top center.

The audio sector with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support, there’s also the much-loved 3.5mm headphone jack.

The pre-installed operating system is the latest Android 12 and the whole is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Availability and price of the Moto G82 5G

The Moto G82 5G is already available for purchase in Italy and you can buy it directly on the official website at a price of € 349.90. The memory cut is unique while the available colors are 2, namely Meteorite Gray and White Lily.